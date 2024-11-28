Miles Wood Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Avalanche placed Wood (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday.
Wood is on injured reserve for the second time this season. He missed seven games from Oct. 30-Nov. 13 with an upper-body injury -- but it was not announced whether or not this a recurrence of the previous injury. The 29-year-old has two goals, one assist and 30 shots on goal in 16 games. The Avalanche recalled Chris Wagner from AHL Colorado in a corresponding move.
