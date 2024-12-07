Fantasy Hockey
Miles Wood

Miles Wood Injury: Shifts to LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 2:04pm

Wood (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Colorado also activated Ross Colton (foot) from LTIR on Saturday and put Jonathan Drouin (upper body) on IR. Wood is month-to-month and will miss his fifth straight game versus Detroit on Saturday. He has collected two goals, one assist, 30 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 16 hits through 16 appearances this season.

Miles Wood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
