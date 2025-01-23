Miles Wood Injury: Traveling with team

Wood (upper body) will join the Avalanche on their upcoming three-game road trip and is expected to play at some point, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports Thursday.

Wood has been out of action since Nov. 27 against the Golden Knights, a stretch of 26 games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Even when healthy this season, the 29-year-old winger has managed just three points across 16 games this year while averaging 12:02 of ice time. If not during an upcoming back-to-back versus the Bruins and Rangers on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Wood will look to return in Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders.