Miles Wood News: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Wood (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Thursday.

Wood will return to action against the Capitals on Friday after having missed the last seven games due to his upper-body injury. The 29-year-old winger has managed just one point in 10 games this year and is currently stuck in an eight-game goal drought. With Wood back in the lineup, he should slot into a bottom-six role for the Avs.

