Miles Wood News: Earns assist in return

Wood (upper body) logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Wood was in a third-line role prior to his injury, but the simultaneous returns of Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) and Jonathan Drouin (upper body) have the Avalanche at their healthiest yet this season. That left Wood in a fourth-line role, where he logged a meager 7:53 of ice time. Wood is up to two points, 20 shots on net, 10 hits and eight PIM over 11 contests, but his fantasy value will be limited if he can't carve out at least middle-six minutes moving forward.