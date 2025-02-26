Fantasy Hockey
Miles Wood headshot

Miles Wood News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Wood notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Wood earned his first point in 10 games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him nearly two months. The 29-year-old has played on the fourth line, so it's no surprise that offense has been hard to find. For the season, he's been limited to four points, 46 shots on net, 44 PIM, 30 hits and a minus-5 rating through 26 appearances.

