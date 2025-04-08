Miles Wood News: Hands out assist

Wood managed an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Wood has four points over his last three games. He continues to play well as a fill-in for injured forwards. The 29-year-old is likely strengthening his case to stay in the lineup once the Avalanche get healthier. Wood has eight points, 58 shots on net, 48 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 35 appearances this season.