Miles Wood headshot

Miles Wood News: Set to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Wood (illness) is expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Despite being absent from Tuesday's morning skate, Wood will play against the Red Wings. He has registered eight goals, 14 points, 65 shots on net and 60 hits across 49 appearances this season.

Miles Wood
Columbus Blue Jackets
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