Miles Wood News: Tallies in Thursday's win

Wood scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Wood made the most of his 8:04 of ice time, which saw him score the game-winning goal at 3:29 of the third period. The winger has two points, eight shots and five hits over three contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. Overall, Wood has three points, 27 shots, 13 hits and 10 PIM through 13 appearances. His upside is limited in a fourth-line role, but he could always play his way into a better spot.