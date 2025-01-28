Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Milos Kelemen headshot

Milos Kelemen News: Lands on unconditional waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Kelemen was placed on unconditional waivers by Utah on Tuesday for the purpose of contract termination, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kelemen has been playing in Czechia this season, earning four goals and six points through 12 games with HC Dynamo Pardubice. The 25-year-old forward has one goal and one assist in 24 regular-season NHL appearances.

Milos Kelemen
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now