Milos Kelemen News: Lands on unconditional waivers
Kelemen was placed on unconditional waivers by Utah on Tuesday for the purpose of contract termination, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Kelemen has been playing in Czechia this season, earning four goals and six points through 12 games with HC Dynamo Pardubice. The 25-year-old forward has one goal and one assist in 24 regular-season NHL appearances.
Milos Kelemen
Free Agent
