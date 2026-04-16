Milton Gastrin News: Sent to AHL

Gastrin was assigned to AHL Hershey on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Gastrin scored 10 goals and 24 points in 39 regular-season outings with MoDo of HockeyAllsvenskan in 2025-26. HockeyAllsvenskan is the second-highest tier league in Sweden. The 18-year-old was selected by Washington with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.