Milton Gastrin News: Sent to AHL
Gastrin was assigned to AHL Hershey on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Gastrin scored 10 goals and 24 points in 39 regular-season outings with MoDo of HockeyAllsvenskan in 2025-26. HockeyAllsvenskan is the second-highest tier league in Sweden. The 18-year-old was selected by Washington with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
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