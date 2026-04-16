Milton Gastrin headshot

Milton Gastrin News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Gastrin was assigned to AHL Hershey on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Gastrin scored 10 goals and 24 points in 39 regular-season outings with MoDo of HockeyAllsvenskan in 2025-26. HockeyAllsvenskan is the second-highest tier league in Sweden. The 18-year-old was selected by Washington with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Milton Gastrin
Washington Capitals
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