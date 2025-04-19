Miro Heiskanen Injury: Day-to-day

Heiskanen (knee) skated in a non-contact jersey at morning skate Saturday and is now considered day-to-day, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Coach Peter DeBoer said that Heiskanen's next step will be to partake in a practice with contact. Heiskanen has missed the last 32 games. He will not play Saturday versus Colorado, but he could return to the lineup before the end of the opening round of the playoffs.