Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miro Heiskanen headshot

Miro Heiskanen Injury: Day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 9:03am

Heiskanen (knee) skated in a non-contact jersey at morning skate Saturday and is now considered day-to-day, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Coach Peter DeBoer said that Heiskanen's next step will be to partake in a practice with contact. Heiskanen has missed the last 32 games. He will not play Saturday versus Colorado, but he could return to the lineup before the end of the opening round of the playoffs.

Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now