Miro Heiskanen Injury: Deemed questionable for Game 1

Heiskanen (lower body) is questionable for Game 1 against the Wild in the first round of the 2026 postseason, per Robert Tiffin of D Magazine on Monday.

Heiskanen has already been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, so it's a relatively positive update that he might be an option for the start of the playoffs. Roope Hintz (lower body) is also questionable for Game 1 against the Wild, so the Stars have a couple of moving parts heading into their quest to bring the Stanley Cup back to Dallas.