Miro Heiskanen Injury: Designated for IR

Heiskanen (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site Friday.

Heiskanen's placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise considering he was labeled week-to-week and was ruled out for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 25-year-old blueliner is still awaiting the results of an MRI to determine exactly how long he will be on the shelf. In the meantime, Thomas Harley is expected to take Heiskanen's spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.