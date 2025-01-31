Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miro Heiskanen headshot

Miro Heiskanen Injury: Designated for IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Heiskanen (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site Friday.

Heiskanen's placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise considering he was labeled week-to-week and was ruled out for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 25-year-old blueliner is still awaiting the results of an MRI to determine exactly how long he will be on the shelf. In the meantime, Thomas Harley is expected to take Heiskanen's spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.

Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now