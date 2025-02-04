Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miro Heiskanen headshot

Miro Heiskanen Injury: Facing extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 12:35pm

Heiskanen underwent successful knee surgery in New York on Tuesday and is being labeled month-to-month, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Heiskanen's injury is a brutal loss for a Dallas club that is jockeying for playoff positioning in the Central division. Heiskanen was injured Jan. 28 against the Golden Knights after a collision with Mark Stone and placed on injured reserve Friday. Given his timeline, it's unclear whether Heiskanen will be back in time before the conclusion of the regular season. While he's unavailable, Brendan Smith should receive more opportunities, and Thomas Harley will quarterback the No. 1 power-play unit.

Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now