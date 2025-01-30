Miro Heiskanen Injury: Might need surgery

Heiskanen (knee) is out indefinitely and might need knee surgery, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Thursday.

Heiskanen will meet with doctors Friday to have his MRI examined. It's not clear if he'll miss weeks or months, but the Stars believe he will at least return before the end of the 2024-25 campaign. He has five goals, 25 points, 17 hits and 85 blocks in 50 appearances in 2024-25. Kyle Capobianco might play regularly during Heiskanen's absence.