Miro Heiskanen Injury: Out of 4 Nations Face-Off
Heiskanen (lower body) will be out of action through the 4 Nations Face-Off, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Heiskanen will not represent Finland during the tournament after he took a big hit Wednesday, courtesy of the Golden Knights' Mark Stone. The Stars top defenseman has a five-game point streak, giving him five goals and 25 points in 50 outings. Look for Thomas Harley to take over quarterbacking the top power play.
