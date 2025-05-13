Miro Heiskanen Injury: Probable to play in Game 4

Head coach Pete DeBoer said he expects Heiskanen to play in Game 4 against the Jets on Tuesday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Heiskanen will participate in Tuesday's morning skate, and as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks prior to puck drop, he'll suit up for the first time since the end of January. The Stars may elect to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen due to Heiskanen's return, so it's unclear what type of workload the left-shot blueliner will see in his first game back from a knee injury. The 25-year-old has racked up 16 goals and 45 helpers over 85 career playoff outings.