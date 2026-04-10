Miro Heiskanen Injury: Will miss rest of regular season

Heiskanen (lower body) has been ruled out for Dallas' final three regular-season games, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports Friday.

Heiskanen will complete the regular season with nine goals and 63 points in 77 outings. That's his best showing offensively since 2022-23 (11 goals, 73 points). Dallas is still hoping to get Heiskanen back during the first round of the playoffs. In the meantime, Alex Petrovic might draw into the lineup.