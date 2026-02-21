Miro Heiskanen News: Adds two assists Saturday

Heiskanen registered two assists and placed two shots on net during Finland's 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.

Heiskanen picked up the secondary helper on Sebastian Aho's opening goal before later providing the primary assist on Roope Hintz's power-play tally in the third. With the pair of apples, Heiskanen finished the Olympics with three assists, five points and a plus-three rating across six games. He'll head back to the Stars with hardware around his neck and momentum for the latter half of the season, making him a strong fantasy option on the blue line moving forward.