Miro Heiskanen News: Collects pair of assists

Heiskanen notched two assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Heiskanen is trending in the right direction with two goals and four assists over his last four contests. The defenseman set up goals by Mason Marchment and Jamie Benn in this game. Heiskanen has 12 points, 51 shots, 37 blocks and a plus-9 rating over 22 appearances this season. He's due for better fortunes on the power play -- he has just two assists with the man advantage after logging 21 of 54 points on the power play last season.