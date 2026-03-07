Miro Heiskanen headshot

Miro Heiskanen News: Collects two points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Heiskanen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Heiskanen snapped a 27-game goal drought with a tally to tie this contest at 1-1. He still had 21 helpers in that span, and he added another assist on a Wyatt Johnston goal. Heiskanen has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign with eight goals, 52 points (21 on the power play), 110 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 60 appearances this season.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miro Heiskanen
