Miro Heiskanen News: Delivers two assists Saturday

Heiskanen notched two assists, including one in the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Heiskanen couldn't register a single point in his first seven contests this season, but the star defenseman has snapped the drought with three assists over his last two outings -- with two of those coming in the power play. The 25-year-old has been one of the most productive blue-liners from an offensive perspective in the last two seasons, and that shouldn't change despite his slow start to the campaign.