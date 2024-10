Heiskanen notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The helper was Heiskanen's first point in eight games this season. The 25-year-old defenseman becomes the second Stars blueliner to earn a point in 2024-25, though he should find more consistency over time. He's added 18 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while averaging 24:52 of ice time per game.