Miro Heiskanen News: Generates helper in loss

Heiskanen logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Heiskanen has earned four assists over his last four games, accounting for all of his offense this season. He set up a Matt Duchene tally in the second period of Saturday's loss. Heiskanen continues to play big minutes for the Stars, and he's contributed 25 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, five hits and a plus-1 rating over 11 appearances despite his slow start on offense.