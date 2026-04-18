Miro Heiskanen News: Good to go Saturday

Heiskanen (lower body) will play in Game 1 against Minnesota on Saturday, according to Sam Nestler of DLLS Sports.

Following a three-game absence, Heiskanen will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit in Saturday's playoff opener. He wrapped up the 2025-26 regular season with nine goals, 63 points, 148 shots on net and 132 blocked shots across 77 appearances.