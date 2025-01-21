Miro Heiskanen News: Hands out assist in loss

Heiskanen produced an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Heiskanen has a helper in consecutive contests and four points over his last eight games. The 25-year-old blueliner hasn't been able to get to his usual level of offense in 2024-25, amassing 22 points over 47 outings. He's added 104 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating and continues to see plenty of ice time in a top-pairing role.