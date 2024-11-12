Miro Heiskanen News: Lights lamp twice against Pens

Heiskanen scored his first two goals of the season in Monday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.

The 25-year-old blueliner struck twice in the first period as the Stars put the game away early and took a 6-0 lead into the first intermission. Heiskanen was held off the scoresheet through the first seven games of 2024-25, but he's since woken up and has six points in his last seven contests.