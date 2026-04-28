Miro Heiskanen News: Pair of points in Game 5 loss
Heiskanen scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.
Heiskanen has gotten on the scoresheet in all five games in this series, though this was his first multi-point effort since March 12 versus the Oilers. The 26-year-old defenseman has two goals and four helpers, with all but one of those five points coming on the power play. He's added 19 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-5 rating while seeing significant top-pairing minutes and ice time in all situations.
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