Miro Heiskanen News: Pots game-winning goal Sunday
Heiskanen scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.
Heiskanen found the back of the net just 22 seconds into overtime to give the Stars the win, extending the team's point streak to 12 games. The star blueliner has been very productive of late and has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last nine appearances, a span in which he's racked up 12 points (two goals, 10 assists), 25 shots, four hits and 16 blocked shots.
