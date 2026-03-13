Miro Heiskanen headshot

Miro Heiskanen News: Slides three helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Heiskanen supplied three assists, including one on a power-play, in Thursday's 7-2 win over Edmonton.

Heiskanen secured his three-point outing Thursday inside the first 27 minutes of the game across three of Dallas' first five goals. With the trio of apples, he is up to 47 assists, 56 points, 128 shots on net and 111 blocked shots across 63 games this season. The 26-year-old blueliner has bounced back on both ends of the ice this year, with his offensive output of 56 points currently standing as the second-best total of his career. With 20 points in his last 16 games, Heiskanen should continue to elevate the Stars' offense and defense, giving him strong fantasy value in all formats moving forward.

Miro Heiskanen
Dallas Stars
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