Miro Heiskanen News: Strikes on power play in loss
Heiskanen scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild in Game 4.
Heiskanen has a goal, three assists, 17 shots on net and six blocked shots over four games in this first-round series. The defenseman was bothered by a lower-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season contests, but he's averaged 31:39 per game so far in the playoffs, which has included two games going past regulation time. Heiskanen's points have all come on the power play as the Stars continue to thrive in that situation.
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