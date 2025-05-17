Miro Heiskanen News: Supplies assist Saturday

Heiskanen logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets in Game 6.

Heiskanen picked up two assists, six shots on net, four hits and a minus-1 rating over three games versus the Jets after returning from a long-term knee injury. His ice time has ticked steadily upward -- he saw 23:40 in this contest, which had just 1:33 of overtime before it ended. The Stars held a series lead throughout the time Heiskanen's been back, allowing them to ease him in. That will likely end in the Western Conference Finals, as the 25-year-old will be tasked with shutting down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in a rematch of last year's matchup in the same round, which the Oilers won in six games.