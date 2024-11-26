Miro Heiskanen News: Two points in Carolina

Heiskanen delivered a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

The blueliner tied the game at 4-4 with a wicked shot from the top of the faceoff circle late in the third period, but it was the last gasp for the Stars' offense. Heiskanen has struggled to build much momentum so far this season -- he hasn't gotten onto the scoresheet more than two games in a row, and through 20 games he's managed four goals and nine points. It's a disappointing line for a player who piled up 20 goals and 127 points in 150 contests over the prior two campaigns, but Heiskanen still has plenty of time to kick things into gear.