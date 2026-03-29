Miroslav Holinka News: Three points in Oil Kings win

Holinka scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Edmonton's 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 over Saskatoon on Sunday.

Holinka's big performance helped the Oil Kings tie the series at one game apiece after Saskatoon took the series opener. This also gives Holinka his first WHL postseason points after he was held scoreless in seven playoff contests last year. He had 37 goals and 80 points in 59 regular-season outings in 2025-26. The Maple Leafs prospect took a big step up and should be ready for AHL action in 2026-27.