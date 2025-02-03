Fantasy Hockey
Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner Injury: In doubt Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Marner is questionable to face the Flames on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

Marner has scored just twice in his last 12 games but that hasn't stopped him from racking up points, adding 12 helpers over that stretch, including four with the man advantage. If the 27-year-old winger can't play Tuesday, Max Domi is expected to move into Marner's spot on the first line while Ryan Reaves would return to the lineup.

Mitch Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
