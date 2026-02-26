Mitch Marner News: Available against Caps
Marner (not injury related) is expected to be back in action versus Washington on Friday, per SinBin.vegas.
Marner was riding a five-game point streak heading into the Olympic break, racking up four goals and two assists. With the 28-year-old Ontario native back in the fold, he should slot into a top-six role in addition to rejoining the No. 1 power-play unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More