Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Available against Caps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Marner (not injury related) is expected to be back in action versus Washington on Friday, per SinBin.vegas.

Marner was riding a five-game point streak heading into the Olympic break, racking up four goals and two assists. With the 28-year-old Ontario native back in the fold, he should slot into a top-six role in addition to rejoining the No. 1 power-play unit.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More
