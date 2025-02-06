Mitch Marner News: Cleared to return against Seattle
Marner (lower body) is available for Thursday's game against the Kraken, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Marner missed Tuesday's win over Calgary due to his lower-body injury, but he'll be back in action following a one-game absence. Prior to his absence, the 27-year-old had put forth multi-point performances in five of his last 13 appearances, racking up three goals, 16 assists, 11 hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-7 rating while averaging 21:41 of ice time across that span.
