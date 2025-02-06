Fantasy Hockey
Mitch Marner News: Collects assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Marner notched an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Marner missed Tuesday's game in Calgary due to a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old winger helped out on Philippe Myers' first goal as a Maple Leaf, which opened the scoring at 7:23 of the first period in this contest. Marner has two goals and 10 assists over his last nine outings, and he's up to 16 tallies, 55 helpers, 123 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 53 appearances this season.

