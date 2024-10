Marner put up three assists Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 10 points, including nine assists, in nine games. But his minus-3 rating is an odd outlier. Marner has been a Selke Trophy-worthy forward for years while posting reliable plus-minus ratings. Maybe it's simply an adjustment to his new coach, Craig Berube, but Marner should figure it out eventually.