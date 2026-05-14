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Mitch Marner News: Dazzles on opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Marner scored a goal, dished a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Ducks in Game 6.

Marner got in behind the Ducks defense but had to go to his bag of tricks with a between-the-legs move to tally the opening goal 1:02 into the contest. The 29-year-old had four multi-point efforts during the second round, earning five goals and six helpers over six games versus the Ducks. Overall, he's produced seven goals, 11 helpers, 29 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 12 playoff outings. Marner is seeing time in all situations, and his scoring will be a key feature if the Golden Knights are to meet the challenge of the Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals.

Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
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