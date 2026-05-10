Mitch Marner News: Distributes three assists

Marner notched three assists, including one on the power play, and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Marner has earned four goals and five helpers over four games in the second round. The 29-year-old winger is up to 16 points, 27 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 10 playoff contests. Marner leads the postseason in points and has looked particularly good with four multi-point efforts over his last five games.