Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Distributes three assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Marner notched three assists, including one on the power play, and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Marner has earned four goals and five helpers over four games in the second round. The 29-year-old winger is up to 16 points, 27 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 10 playoff contests. Marner leads the postseason in points and has looked particularly good with four multi-point efforts over his last five games.

Mitch Marner
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago