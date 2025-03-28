Mitch Marner News: Distributes trio of assists

Marner logged three assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Marner helped out on an Auston Matthews tally in the second period. In the third, Marner was the catalyst for the Maple Leafs' late rally, setting up John Tavares and William Nylander to erase a two-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation. Over the last six games, Marner has a goal and eight assists, earning three multi-point efforts in that span. He's up to 89 points (32 on the power play), 153 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 71 appearances. He remains on pace to hit the 100-point mark for the first time, setting him up for a big payday in the offseason.