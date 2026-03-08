Mitch Marner News: Earns pair of assists
Marner logged two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Marner has six points over his last three games. The 28-year-old forward is playing steady hockey in a second-line role for the Golden Knights. He's up to 65 points (19 on the power play, one shorthanded) with 122 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 63 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mitch Marner See More