Mitch Marner News: Eight-game, 13-point streak

Marner had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over Montreal.

Marner extended his point streak to eight games (three goals, 10 assists). His goal came shorthanded while Sam Montembeault was out of position. Marner has 20 points, including 16 assists, and 44 shots in 16 games this season, a pace that would see him crack the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.