Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Extends point streak in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Marner produced an unassisted power-play marker Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Marner continues to be Toronto's best player, at least in terms of offensive production. The right-shot winger ranks first on the club in scoring, and he has nine more assists than any of his teammates. The 27-year-old has generated nine goals, 20 assists and a plus-4 rating through 22 contests, and he'll attempt to continue his strong season against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Mitch Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now