Mitch Marner News: First goal in nine games

Marner scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Marner is riding a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists), but Saturday's marker was his first in nine outings and his second of the season. Breathe easy, fantasy managers. He did the same thing in 2023-24 and eventually caught fire. Marner scored five times in his first 20 appearances last year and still ended up with 26 goals and 85 points across 69 regular-season contests.