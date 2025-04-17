Fantasy Hockey
Mitch Marner headshot

Mitch Marner News: Five-game, eight-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Marner put up two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Marner's two assists extended his point streak to five games and eight points (three goals, five assists). He finishes the season with a career-high 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games. Marner's 75 helpers put him third overall, behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon who tied for first with 84.

Mitch Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs
