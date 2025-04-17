Mitch Marner News: Five-game, eight-point streak

Marner put up two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Marner's two assists extended his point streak to five games and eight points (three goals, five assists). He finishes the season with a career-high 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games. Marner's 75 helpers put him third overall, behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon who tied for first with 84.