Mitch Marner News: Five-game, eight-point streak
Marner put up two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Marner's two assists extended his point streak to five games and eight points (three goals, five assists). He finishes the season with a career-high 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games. Marner's 75 helpers put him third overall, behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon who tied for first with 84.
