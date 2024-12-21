Mitch Marner News: Five-game, seven-assist streak

Marner picked up an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

His assist streak stands at five games and seven helpers. Marner has just one goal in his last 12 games (10 overall), but he has 15 apples in that span. And his 35 on the season tie him with Nikita Kucherov for second in the NHL, behind Nathan MacKinnon who has 41. Marner is an elite playmaker who is once again tracking toward a triple-digit point total. Two words: contract year.