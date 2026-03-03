Mitch Marner News: Good to play Tuesday
Marner (illness) will play against Buffalo on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Marner will not miss any playing time after dealing with an illness Monday. He has amassed 16 goals, 59 points and 118 shots on net across 59 appearances this season. Marner should occupy a top-six role and see time on the top power-play unit in Tuesday's contest against the Sabres.
